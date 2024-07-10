Trailer of Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' is out

NEW DELHI: The trailer of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer "Thangalaan" is out and promises to be an intriguing Tamil drama set in the 19th century in the Kolar gold mines which also serves as a backdrop for the superhit Kannada franchise "KGF".

Acclaimed director Pa Ranjith, known for "Sarpatta Parambarai", "Kabali", and "Kaala", has directed the movie.

"Thangalaan" is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the makers said the story of the film captures "the actual history" of the Kolar Gold Fields (KFG).