I don’t like being known for grandeur alone: Director Shankar

Beyond the unmistakable visual splendour, director Shankar’s films also have the distinct quality of seamlessly connecting the macro to the micro. Larger themes like corruption and civic sense will still be tied to the personal tragedy of the protagonist. In the 1996 film Indian, Senapathy’s violent crusade against corruption connects with the audience not through his patriotism, or his past as a soldier in the Independence struggle, but through the tears he sheds for his daughter’s death.

While the first film showed Senapathy losing his only son and with Sukanya confirmed to not reprise her role as Senapathy’s wife Amrithavalli, one wonders how Shankar will humanise the legendary Indian thatha in the sequel. “Senapathy considers every Indian to be his family, that’s why this crusade against corruption is personal to him,” the filmmaker puts it succinctly.

Fight against corruption has been a consistent theme in Shankar’s films. Pondering upon this, the filmmaker gives us a reasoning as to why this is the case, “If a particular theme disturbs me the most I try to analyse it and then convert it into a story.” Even when his films echo a specific brand of social justice, Shankar is conscious about not delving into didacticism and focuses on the entertainment factor as well.

“After I figure out what my film should be about, I focus on how to present it. I take the audience’s perspective and make sure none of the scenes would bore me as an audience. I guess my films have been successful because I stay true to both my story and the audience.” Even with such a consistent track record, Shankar is no stranger to failures. On how he receives criticisms, Shankar says, “Even if the criticism is harsh, we have to learn to be objective, learn what we can from it, and adopt it in our work.”