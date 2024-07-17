Being a great actor isn’t just about playing serious roles: Aparna Balamurali

Expounding on her learnings and camaraderie with her co-stars, she says, “Be it Sathyaraj sir, Urvashi ma’am or KPAC Lalitha amma, each one of them is younger than all of us at heart. Their dedication and energy are unmatched. On the other hand, Raayan’s cast is just like a bunch of naughty kids whom Dhanush sir had to take care of.” Even her off-screen experience was rewarding. “We used to go to sets and hang out even when we didn’t have shooting. This was just to see Dhanush sir direct and SJ Suryah sir act. It was an absolute joy to be there. Raayan is one of the movies that I have thoroughly enjoyed working on,” she adds.

True to her on-screen persona, Aparna’s off-screen demeanour mirrors her openness and independent thinking. “My thoughts are not driven by an agenda or strategy,” she asserts. “If I genuinely feel that something is not right, I say it out loud and I don’t stand for something I don’t believe in. I am not a people pleaser either.” However, cinema imposes several expectations on an actor, especially about how they should look. Aparna opens up that it took a long time for her to accept that.

“I don’t know if I have still accepted it, but I love doing cinema, so I have learned to make my peace with it. But to be honest, I have not yet accepted the condition that one needs to look different for cinema,” she says, adding that according to her, body positivity is all about being healthy. “I have lost 10-12 kgs after completing Raayan. Earlier, my health was bad and I was struggling with thyroid issues. I have gone into a good diet and worked on my health and I feel very happy. Now, even if someone says I look fat, I won’t care as I am happy and content the way I am,” she says.

Given her steadfast and bold persona in several films, one wonders if she ever feels typecast. She acknowledges the same and says, “I think that phase will always be there. While you can wait for a good role to come, you can still play such roles. Even if you are typecast, you can always find a way to do it differently.” With Raayan, Aparna is coming back to Tamil cinema after a hiatus of two years after working on a slew of Malayalam films. The actor who is aware of this, explains, “I listened to a few scripts, but it didn’t work for me. So I continued working in Malayalam films, hoping I would get the right Tamil film. I believe that if we wait patiently, good opportunities will open up. That is how Soorarai Pottru as well as Raayan came to me.”

As she continues her journey, portraying roles that resonate deeply with her, Aparna emphasises her desire to play characters that leave a lasting impression. “Recently, I was talking to Nazriya about how Ohm Shanthi Oshaana brightens up our home every time we watch it. It fills me with joy, and credit goes to Nazriya for that,” she reflects. “Characters like those are also significant. Being a great actor isn’t just about playing serious roles or expressing grief well. I want women to explore diverse roles in comedy, like Urvashi and Kalpana ma’am,” she concludes with a smile.