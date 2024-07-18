Viduthalai Part 2 first look images released

The first look of 'Viduthalai Part 2' directed by Vetrimaaran was released on Wednesday. The makers shared two new posters, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in two distinct looks. While one of them has him wielding a dagger with blood marks all over his body, the second poster is in stark contrast, featuring him in a light-hearted moment with Manju Warrier. Notably, this is Manju’s second outing with Vetrimaaran after Asuran (2019).

The upcoming film is the second installment in the two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan. The first part, released last year, garnered both commercial and critical acclaim. Viduthalai Part 2 will see all the main actors, including Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Chetan, Bhavani Sre and Gautham Vasudev Menon reprising their roles from the first film. Elred Kumar’s RS Infotainment banner and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company are jointly backing the film, which is in the final stages of shooting.

Manju Warrier, last seen in Tamil in Thunivu (2023) alongside Ajith Kumar, also has Mr X coming up. Billed as a thriller, the film also stars Arya, Sarathkumar and Gautham Karthik. In Malayalam, her next release will be Footage, directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Saiju Sreedharan. Said to be the first found footage film from Malayalam, it is slated to hit screens on August 2.