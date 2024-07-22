I wish to play a serial killer, says Kalidas Jayaram

Raayan marks Kalidas’ third collaboration with Dushara Vijayan, after Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and the upcoming untitled Balaji Mohan directorial. On count three, the actor plays Dushara’s brother, after playing her partner in two films. “It was very weird to act as Dushara’s brother in Raayan,” the actor admits. “But of course, it was quite different, as I saw her as a character and all the dynamics changed drastically. It was very interesting to explore, and we had a hearty laugh about it when we met for promotions,” he shares candidly.

Kalidas has also worked with Aparna previously in Mr and Ms Rowdy. While they didn’t have many combination scenes in Raayan, the actor discloses, “When I was dubbing for the film, I realised that the only scene I share with Aparna Balamurali, happens to be my favourite scene in the film.” While speaking at the promotions of his previous film, Por, Kalidas admitted that he was not used to performing stunts. Raayan, which is is expected to have a lot of violence and bloodshed, had him step out of his comfort zone to learn and perform action sequences.

“Adi pattu dhaan kathukiten (I endured a lot while learning to fight),” says Kalidas, both literally and figuratively. “The film has taught me a lot of new things, and I have stepped into uncharted territories. Now, I am a lot more confident to do a full-fledged action film,” he says. As mentioned earlier, Raayan adds to the list of Kalidas’ serious roles, and such roles almost always tend to leave a heavy emotional impact. Kalidas has previously mentioned that playing Sathar affected his mental health.

When it comes to his role in Raayan, he explains that the toll was not heavy, thanks to Dhanush. “One very good thing about Dhanush sir is that he does not expect us to stay in character after ‘cut’. After a shot is done, even he steps out of character. Thankfully, I was not always thinking about the emotional depths my character faces through the film. But while filming, we could not play around, and it was emotionally draining.” Despite such challenges, Kalidas says that they had to cope and return to sets the next day. “We get paid to turn up and do our jobs, right?”

Coming back to his filmography, over the years, Kalidas Jayaram has established himself as someone who always plays offbeat characters. Be it the genuineness he brought to the unconventional Sathar or the greyness he gave the prosaic male, Iniyan, Kalidas thrives on portraying characters that stand out. So, when asked about his dream role, his response – “I want to play a serial killer” – came as no surprise. He also has the perfect description of the kind of serial killer he wants to play. “I like watching documentaries like The Ted Bundy Tapes. I want to play a charming serial killer, like Kamal Haasan in Sigappu Rojakkal,” he concludes.