Soori, Anna Ben’s 'Kottukkaali'  to hit screens on August 23 

After making rounds in film circuits, the Tamil film 'Kottukkaali', which stars Soori and Anna Ben in lead roles, is set to be released in theatres on August 23. It is directed by PS Vinothraj, who last helmed Koozhangal which won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021.

Kottukkaali was the first Tamil film to have premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The film was also screened at the Transilvania International Film Festival and Portugal International Film Festival. It marks Soori’s third film as a lead, after Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai and the recent actioner, Garudan.

For Anna Ben, Kottukkaali will mark her Tamil debut. It is backed by actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan in association with The Little Wave Productions.