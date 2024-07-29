‘I feel pressured to create feel-good films’

Cognizant of the evolution of storytelling in the last few decades, Radha Mohan notes, “It is important to be observant of what is happening around us and how the youth are expressing their emotions, which adds another layer of challenge. If you hold onto your ego on working in the industry for several years and don’t learn through the years, your career will become stagnant.”

His actors Myna Nandhini and Chandran both agree with this sentiment. The Kayal actor mentions that his learning experience with director Prabhu Solomon was significant in his career. “I am grateful to have worked with him. I see every film that I am working on as an evolution. It might either be with a very senior filmmaker, a new production house or a technical team. It is all about how you adapt to it.”

Chutney Sambar is set in Ooty and holds a family drama at its core. This gives it an edge over other series, says Myna Nandhini. “When we think of a web series set in Ooty, the audience automatically believes that it would be grim or violent, but that is not the case in this series,” she says and adds,

“During a very serious scene, you would notice that there is a comedy or two placed in between seamlessly.” Chandran pitches in and says, “To express comedy on screen is the hardest task. Today’s generation can be aptly called ‘Gen-D’ as they cannot be separated from their digital screens and it is tough to cater to them.”

In the series, Yogi Babu plays Sachu, an orphaned food cart vendor who realises he has a family when his rich stepbrother comes in search of him. “Only Yogi Babu could have played the lead in the project. There was no other option. The project was initially a film before it was converted into a series,” Radha Mohan reveals. The filmmaker’s casting choices have always stood out in his career—particularly for his memorable supporting characters.

“Even if they don’t have the screen time, they should create an impact. I focus on giving them a backstory and making them important. It is the reason why people still remember Elango Kumaravel’s character as Ravi Shastri in Abhiyum Naanum.” Nandhini, who also plays a key role as Amudha in the series, observes that while there is ample space for female comedians to grow and become iconic actors in the industry, securing the right script is crucial.

“The industry decides that these actors would only play such roles, but I can only show that I am truly capable of playing various characters when the right opportunity comes. In November Story, I would not have even smiled in any scene. Vikram (2022) and Viruman (2022) too were on similar lines. The truth is, women have lesser roles in comedy than men,” she elaborates.

Despite having a fair share of hits and misses in his career, director Radha Mohan credits his sense of humour for helping him sail through difficult times. Both Nandhini and Chandran acknowledge his ability to create a lively atmosphere on set. “It is from those life experiences, on top of the interesting people I meet along the way, that I learnt to create comedy,” he signs off with a smile.