Yogi Babu hints at his presence in Nelson's 'Jailer 2'

Actor Yogi Babu, who is gearing up for his upcoming period comedy-drama, has spilled the beans on the scripting process of the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster action film Jailer. He also confirmed that he is a part of the project.

In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, Yogi Babu said Nelson is in the writing process of Jailer 2 and that his character in the sequel will be similar to that of part one.

Apart from Yogi Babu, the film Boat also stars Gouri G Kishan, Madumkesh Prem, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, Jesse Fox-Allen, Chaams, Madhumitha, Sha Ra, Kollapuli Leela and Aakshath Das.

Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers and Chimbudeven Entertainment are backing the upcoming film, which will be distributed by Shakthi Film Factory. With cinematography by Madhesh Manickam, Boat features music by Ghibran, editing by Mani Maran and production design by T Santhanam.

Upon release on August 2, the film will clash with Vijay Antony's Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, Nakkhul's Vasco Da Gama, Pari Elavazhagan's Jama, actor Ananth's directorial debut film Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu, and Gayathrie Shankar and Bala Saravanan's Pechi at the box office.

