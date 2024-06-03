Tamil

Actor Sarath Kumar performs 'Angapradakshinam' for wife Radhika's electoral victory

Radhika is the BJP candidate for the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Virudhunagar: Actor and BJP leader R Sarath Kumar performed 'Angapradakshinam' at the Sri Parasakthi Mariamman Temple on Sunday for his wife Radhika's electoral victory.

Radhika, also a popular actor, is the BJP candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress candidate in the constituency is the sitting MP Manickam Tagore.

Sarath Kumar also sought the deities blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become PM for the third consecutive time.

It may be recalled that prior to the polls, actor Sarath Kumar had merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and joined the BJP along with his wife.

The Lok Sabha poll results would be declared on June 4.

