Suriya starts filming for Karthik Subbaraj's new project

NEW DELHI: Actor Suriya has begun shooting for his 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of "Jigarthanda Double X" fame Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film went on floors on Sunday.

Suriya shared the update on his official X page.

"Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress #Suriya44," he captioned a video from the film set.

Jayaram, Karunakaran and Joju George also round out the cast.