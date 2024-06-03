Suriya starts filming for Karthik Subbaraj's new project

NEW DELHI: Actor Suriya has begun shooting for his 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of "Jigarthanda Double X" fame Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film went on floors on Sunday.
Suriya shared the update on his official X page.
"Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress #Suriya44," he captioned a video from the film set.
Jayaram, Karunakaran and Joju George also round out the cast.
It is to be noted that Joju has previously worked with Karthik Subbaraj on Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram.
The film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.
The upcoming project is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.
Meanwhile, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of Kanguva which is being made in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He also has Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal under pre-production.
