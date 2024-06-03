Would like 'Suriya Vamsam' to get a re-release: Sarath Kumar-Vijay Kanishka

Actor Sarath Kumar, an industry veteran with over three decades of experience, started his career playing antagonists and supporting roles, before establishing himself as a hero and a household name.

As someone who understands the importance of building a filmography with a strong foundation, he vouches for his Hit List co-star Vijay Kanishka, who made his debut with the film.

Sarath Kumar says, “He has taken a heavy subject for his debut and has handled the challenge very well.” Vijay adds, “I believe that the story is the first hero of any film, and I think this is the right choice for my introduction because I loved the story.”

In this conversation with CE, actor Sarath Kumar and debutant Vijay Kanishka open up about Hit List, working under two directors, and more

Vijay, as the son of director Vikraman, what made you choose acting over direction?

I have been doing a lot of stage shows from my childhood. I experienced a different high while showcasing my talent in front of an audience. So I realised that I wanted to be in front of the camera. However, I do get directorial ideas, and jot it down every once in a while.

I have come to understand that direction is something that requires a lot of maturity, and I definitely have a long way to go.

Sarath Kumar, you were meant to become an IPS officer before you entered the film industry. Is that why you’re attracted towards police roles?

My brother-in-law was a minister and he discouraged me from becoming an IPS officer because I would be transferred every few years. I played a police officer in Kan Simittum Neram to appease my father’s dream to see me as a police officer. In the present, a lot of directors have been leaning towards making thrillers, and when they have a senior cop in their script, they think of me because of how fit I am for my age.