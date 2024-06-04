Nightmare in Vagamon for Tanya Hope

Shooting Weapon, which stars Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in lead roles, proved to be a new and invigorating experience for actor Tanya Hope, as she packed her bags to travel to Vagamon in Kerala.

Narrating her experience, Tanya says, “This was my first visit to Kerala. I stayed in Vagamon for a month for my portion of the shoot. It was one of the most beautiful places I have been to. Every day, on my way to the shoot location, I saw the most picture-perfect views. Though it would be freezing cold at night, I would sit by a heater and just soak in the most picturesque view of the hills from my room.”

Before she could enjoy nature and its beauty, Tanya had to endure many obstacles en route to Vagamon. “My flight landed at Kochi late in the evening and from Kochi to Vagamon, I had to travel by car. It was very cold and foggy. As our car started slowly traversing up the hilly area, the fog grew thicker. The driver couldn’t see more than a few inches ahead and the headlights could not penetrate the thick fog. It was extremely scary,” she says.

But help came from unexpected quarters. “Just when we were at our wit’s end, another car spotted us. They stopped their car and spoke to us as they too had realised the dangerous situation we all were in. Ultimately, we both decided it was safer to move forward together, inching our way up the hill at a snail’s pace, with one car following the other. That way, help would always be close at hand.

That’s how we managed to reach Vagamon safely that night,” she adds, describing it to be one of the scariest experiences she has had. However, that was not the only scary experience she had during the shoot. Tanya reveals she got lost in the woods during the shoot. Recalling the incident, she says, “Sathyaraj sir and Vasanth Ravi were shooting a fight sequence in a hut in the middle of the forest.