Our intent is not to hurt anyone, just to speak the truth: Vidaarth

Vidaarth has been part of many socially responsible films in his career, including Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Kurangu Bommai, and of course, his recent release, Kuiko. For Vani Bhojan, films like Tamil Rockerz and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum come under this category. Vani didn’t quite set out to be part of such films, necessarily. “I think responsible filmmakers gravitate to me with their scripts. It is only now that I am noticing the pattern,” she says, while Vidaarth goes a step further to assert that as an actor, it is important to actively pick such roles.

In Anjaamai, he plays an actor, echoing his own journey, as the actor started out in his early years as a drama artist in theatre group, Koothu-p-pattarai. “From script reading, sketching how the character looks, understanding their mannerisms and work, we have done everything to create this character. The whole process of preparation mirrored the pre-production and set-up of a theatre play,” he explains.

Vani is aware that she has the reputation of being a really picky actor. “Last year, I heard the scripts of seven to eight films and rejected them all as I didn’t agree with them. I think it’s perfectly all right to wait for the right film.” She is thankful that she has come to a a stage in her career where she can afford to say no to films.

The actor, who has played an onscreen mother quite a few times, doesn’t think there is any worry of being stereotyped. “I don’t think it affects the roles that I get approached for. Ageism in the industry doesn’t exist anymore. Earlier, I got told that after a certain age, I couldn’t play lead characters, but that has changed now,” she says, pointing out the relevance of actors like Simran, Tabu and Jyotika.

Vidaarth hopes that the roles he gets pushes his boundaries as an actor. He describes the journey as an ‘unquenchable thirst’. “I am thankful to my directors for having given me diverse roles to experiment with. In fact, I am more interested in doing roles that people think won’t suit me. For example, nobody thought that I could pull off a villain in Anbarivu. I loved the story and the character so much that I even gave up a few films for it,” says Vidharth, who is working on a web series for the first time. “It is an extraordinary script with a promising team. I can only tell you that much now,” he says, smiling.

Much has been debated about the politics surrounding the NEET exam, but Vidaarth assures that Anjaamai isn’t just about that. He believes that it is a film not just for Tamilians, but for everyone. “Every scene in the second half will surprise you and keep you hooked. We don’t intend to hurt anyone; we only want to tell the truth.”