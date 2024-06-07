Siddharth’s next is titled 'Miss You'

Actor Siddharth, last seen in Chithha, is next headlining a romantic film in Tamil titled Miss You. Its first look poster has been unveiled by actor R Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj through their social media handles. It is directed by N Rajasekar, who previously made Maapla Singam and Kalathil Sandhippom.

The first look poster of Miss You sees Siddharth with a backpack, while a train is also visible in the background. The film has a script penned by Ashok R along with the director. Backed by 7 Miles Per Second, it stars Ashika Ranganath as the female lead.

Miss You also stars JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran and Sashtika. The film’s technical team includes music director Ghibran, cinematographer KG Venkatesh, and editor Dinesh Ponraj.

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be seen in the much-hyped Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The actor is also a part of Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan, and a film helmed by 8 Thottakkal-fame Sri Ganesh.