'Weapon' movie review: An incoherent, unfocussed misfire

CHENNAI: Hollywood superhero films have been a dime a dozen over the last decade, and when we do catch one that we like, we invariably go, “If they can make it, why can’t we?” Perhaps the new Tamil film, Weapon, was born from such a question. Perhaps that’s why there are traces of Magneto and Superman in characters. Perhaps that’s why Hitler and his Swastika symbol feature prominently. I thought I saw traces of Bucky in how a character looked, Iron Man in how another character lands and poses. This film, in fact, seems overeager to include every template trope from Hollywood superhero cinema. There’s laboratory experimentation. There is the evil, powerful, all-controlling elite. There’s a group of assassins (or as the film refers to them many times, Uhssawsins). The idea of a super-soldier. There’s the idea of cloning. Someone else cares about ecology conservation. Someone else talks about genetic modification. And all of these concepts get haphazardly jumbled in this two-hour film. If you are wondering how the film can do justice to the exploration of as many ideas, the answer is simple: It doesn’t.

The film is so hard to follow. It’s constantly cutting from one idea to another, from one masked group to another—even as the background music tries hard to convince us something awesome is going on. Here’s NSG capturing someone. Oh wait, here’s a YouTubers group and a song about it. No, wait, let’s look at an evil businessman. Hang on, here are a group of evil elite people who control everything. Or maybe you’d like to look at a group of assassins instead? I could go on and on, as the film does, as it incoherently introduces us to all these ideas and struggles to bring them together into a meaningful, entertaining whole. All the awkward, bordering on silly, conversations in the film don’t help. A woman who’s had her life saved by a super-hero figure bizarrely decides after the interval that he’s a monster and needs another character to point out the obvious that he, in fact, saved her life from those who wanted to kill her. A man who’s hiring a group of assassins tells them that his data on them shows that they have achieved 100 percent of their targets. “I’ve hired more than 30 groups of assassins who have all been killed,” he warms up. “But I pick you because you target the enemy’s weakness.” Uh, as opposed to what? Even some corporate conversations are more engaging.