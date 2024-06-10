I would love to play a villain again: Sathyaraj

“The characters just weren’t interesting enough for me.” He then adds, “I have absolutely no problem playing a villain. But today’s heroes won’t accept my brand of villainism. I play an antagonist with a hint of sarcasm, I will playfully mock and tease the hero in the film and the A-listers are not okay with that.” Sathyaraj will soon be reuniting with actor Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

On if he ever confronted Lokesh about not bringing back his Vikram (1986) character in the 2022 Vikram, the veteran actor replies, “I did confront him about it. We had Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) shooting in Karaikudi and they were shooting Vikram nearby. I asked Lokesh why he didn’t bring back my character and he pointed out how my character Sugirtharaja died in the original film. I suggested that maybe Sugirtharaja’s heir might come back for revenge,” he laughs.

This is the kind of spontaneous energy and instinct to improvise that Vasanth Ravi claims to have picked up from his co-star Sathyaraj. Vasanth says, “What I learned from film school was totally different from the experience of actually standing in front of the camera on set. An experienced director like Ram sir guided me through the change and a veteran actor like Sathyaraj sir showed me how to improvise on set.”

While Sathyaraj credits his improvisational skills to years of experience, one wonders how an actor like himself, who is outspoken about his political and rationalist ideologies, manages to retain a healthy relationship with his co-stars over all these decades of working in the film industry. The actor gets candid, “I try to maintain a relationship with someone if they are open-minded enough for a healthy discussion.

But if they are a fanatic, I try to stay away from them because I know there is no point in engaging in a conversation with them. As an actor, you cannot take a difference of opinion too seriously” He then humorously adds, “I have acted in over 225 films now. If I only worked with like-minded people I would have only done around 15 films.” He then cites legendary actor, the late MR Radha, as an inspiration for tackling ideological differences. “He played a lot of religious roles but even then, there is a hint of sarcasm in all of them and people seldom notice that.”

The actor then connects this train of thought to his earlier comment about playing a villain. “That is the kind of energy I want to bring to a villain role and if big stars are up for it, I’m game,” he signs off with a smile.