The many shades of rage

The repression of anger is often used as the yardstick to measure one’s civility, thereby making its expression the most cathartic of all human emotions on screen. Debut director Rahul Kabali’s Bayamariya Brammai is expected to showcase the anger of several people from different walks of life and the repercussions they face acting on the impulse to murder someone who wronged them.

The director and his team, comprising actors Guru Somasundaram, JD, and music composer K, sat down with CE for a chat about the experience and challenges of shooting for Bayamariya Brammai, which according to the team, is not a usual film.

Excerpts:

Rahul, you are producing your own debut directorial. What hardships of a debut director were you able to bypass?

Rahul Kabali: The one good thing about producing my own film was that I had control over my content. Also, this decision helped me become a director without taking the assistant director route. Thinking both like a producer and a director was the biggest advantage I had.

Guru, whether you work with debutants or experienced directors, your strike rate has been consistent. What do you look for in a film?

Guru Somasundaram: I won’t get time to work on my character and lines if I am going to be concerned about how well-equipped the director is (laughs). So, be it experienced or newcomers, I insist on going for four or five takes to refine my performance. I ensure that my character and the film have repeat value. I prioritise doing films with rewatch value more than just being a part of several films.