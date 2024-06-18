Arjun Das starrer 'Rasavathi' gets an OTT release date

Actor Arjun Das' recently-released film Rasavathi, directed by Santhakumar is coming soon to OTT. Aha Tamil took to their social media handles to announce that the film will be released on their platform on June 21.

Rasavathi also stars Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Sujatha, and Rishikanth round out the supporting cast of the film. Director Santhakumar has previously helmed films like Mounaguru and Magamuni.

The film, which was released on May 10, clashed with Kavin's Star and Ameer's Uyir Thamizhukku at the box office. Upon release, Rasavathi garnered mixed reviews.

Our CE review read, "While it was doubtlessly refreshing to watch Arjun Das in a different avatar, the film’s pacing issues are undeniable, particularly with regard to establishing the central conflict. The film's slow-burn approach, with its deliberate character introductions and lengthy explanations from Sadhasiva, tests the audience's patience."

The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Saravanan Ilavarasu, music composer S Thaman, and editor VJ Sabu Joseph.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)