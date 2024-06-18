From glamping to filming: Megha Akash's memorable journey in Daman and Diu

While shooting for the Vijay Antony-starrer, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, actor Megha Akash travelled to Daman and Diu for one portion of the schedule.

Talking about the picturesque locations brought back fond memories for the Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor. “I can never forget the shooting in Daman and Diu. It was my first visit there and the locations were just breathtaking,” says Megha. In Daman, she was introduced to ‘glamping’, a luxury camping experience. “I really enjoyed my first glamping experience, as we stayed at a very quaint and cute resort.

At night, it was more special as we could see the local fort at a distance, which was beautiful as it was all lit up. Daman Beach was nearby. I love being near the beach, so I had a great time there.” When in Diu, Megha got to taste the local cuisine and do some shopping after the shoot. “I loved Diu too. The local food was delectable and when I got some free time, my mom and I went to a local market and bought some clothes. It was a very memorable experience,” she recalls.

Although there were many places to explore in both locations, Megha prioritised shooting for the film and kept her travel bug aside. “Shooting at outdoor locations is always time-consuming, so you don’t really get time to explore the places as much as you’d like to. In Diu, for instance, though I managed to visit the local fort there, I didn’t really have enough time to go in. So we just drove around the fort and went for a drive by the beach. It was lovely.”