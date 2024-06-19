AR Rahman-Prabhu Deva's next project renamed to 'Moon Walk'

The makers of actor Prabhu Deva and music composer AR Rahman's upcoming film have announced that their film, which was tentatively titled ARRPD6, is now called Moon Walk. Directed, written and produced by Behindwoods founder and CEO Manoj NS, the film marks the collaboration of the actor and composer after 25 years.

While Prabhu Deva leads the ensemble, the cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Satz, Arjun Ashokan, Nishma Chengappa, Singampuli, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, TSR Srinivasan, Ramar, Dr Santhosh Jacob, Redin Kingsley, Sushmitha Nayak, Rajendran, Deepa Shankar, and Ramkumar Natarajan.

Moon Walk is billed to be a dance musical along with elements of a family entertainer, but the makers are yet to disclose more details about the plot.

The film went on floors last month and the team completed filming the first schedule for the film on May 15. The team is currently shooting the second schedule in Chennai. Moon Walk, which is described as a wholesome family entertainer laced with happiness, fun, and laughter, is expected to have a pan-Indian release in 2025.

It has cinematography by Anoop V Shylaja, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, as well as choreography by Sekhar VJ, Piyush Chazia, and Sandy. The director is also producing the film with Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)