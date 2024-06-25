Editor Philomin Raj reveals the complex narrative of "Maharaja"

In the blood-filled world of Maharaja, not all pieces of the puzzle are presented to the audience in a straightforward manner. Instead, they are jumbled across multiple timelines and various characters. Editor Philomin Raj, the man behind putting those knots together and unravelling it to the audience, explains that the makers decided upon concealing this nonlinearity from the get-go.

“Three timelines start from the moment Maharaja sends his daughter away to the sports camp. The first is fifteen years ago, the second timeline happens seven years before the pivotal incident and then the present one. The director, DOP and I discussed how to show the period setting of the film. It was decided to keep the setting, costume and props related to the time, but not change the tone of the film. It was shot keeping in mind the current timeline,” he says.

When the footage reached the editing table, Philomin waded through various challenges to make important decisions regarding the story. “We see that Maharaja and his daughter Jothi share a bond with Lakshmi, the garbage bin. It was not there in the beginning and was shot later,” he shares. This also helped them to keep phone conversations between Jothi and Maharaja regarding Lakshmi in order to ‘cheat’ the audience.

“Since the audience would know what happened to her if she made a video call, we made the conversation around Lakshmi where Jothi would say that she had called, but Maharaja did not pick up and then enquire if he cleaned and performed pooja for Lakshmi. This would also put pressure on Maharaja as Lakshmi was missing.”

The central characters and their behaviours in Maharaja are also left to the audience to decipher. “Until the first half, there would be a lot of questions in the audience’s mind about the characters. Only in the second half they would get their answers,” he says. This meant that they are left lingering with curiosity and the realisation that Maharaja is not merely fighting for a dustbin but for a serious issue.