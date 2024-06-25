Sivakarthikeyan is all-praise for Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja'

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th outing, Maharaja, which has been receiving critical acclaim and commercial success, has also been lauded by tinseltown celebrities.

Latest to join the list of celebs is actor Sivakarthikeyan.

The actor called on the action thriller's director, Nithilan Saminathan, and discussed the film.

The director, on his X handle, posted that he had a "detailed chatter" about Maharaja with SK and he sent a lot of warm wishes to the crew.