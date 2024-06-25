Sivakarthikeyan is all-praise for Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja'

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th outing, Maharaja, which has been receiving critical acclaim and commercial success, has also been lauded by tinseltown celebrities.
Latest to join the list of celebs is actor Sivakarthikeyan.
The actor called on the action thriller's director, Nithilan Saminathan, and discussed the film.
The director, on his X handle, posted that he had a "detailed chatter" about Maharaja with SK and he sent a lot of warm wishes to the crew.
Released on June 14, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natty Natraj in pivotal roles alongside Abhirami, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Boys Manikandan, Singam Puli, Bharathiraja, Kalki, Vinod Sagar, and Sachana Namidass.
Maharaja is produced by Sudhan Sundaram through his Passion Studios banner and Jagadish Palanisamy under his banner, The Route. It has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and editing by Philomin Raj.
The film recently breached the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office.
