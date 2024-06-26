WATCH | 'Indian 2' trailer: Kamal Haasan's Senapathy is back to fight corruption

With Indian 2 about a month away from its theatrical release, the makers of the Kamal Haasan-starrer dropped the film's trailer earlier tonight. The sequel to the 1996 film Indian is directed by Shankar and stars Kamal Haasan as Senapathy, the freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fights against corruption.

The ensemble cast of Indian 2 also includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Samuthirakani, among others.

In the film's audio launch function, Kamal described Indian 2 as Shankar's best work to date. Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar are credited as the dialogue writers of the film. It has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is all set to hit theatres on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. There is also a third part to the franchise, whose shoot has been wrapped up, as disclosed by Kamal in a recent interview with The Hindu.

