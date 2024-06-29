Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' confirmed for release on October 10

KOCHI : After more than a year of delays and multiple rumoured release dates, Suriya-starrer Kanguva will finally hit screens on October 10. Directed by Siva, it is billed to be an action-adventure film, with some portions set 1500 years in the past.

Kanguva’s cast includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar and BS Avinash.

The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the film in 38 languages in 3D and IMAX versions.

It is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

Kanguva will mark Suriya’s first release in two years after his cameo appearance as Rolex in Vikram (2022). The actor is currently working on Karthik Subbaraj’s film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. He will also be seen making a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, which is the Hindi remake of his 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.