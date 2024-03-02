'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' movie review: A no-frills actioner with good music and enjoyable urgency

While on the topic of guessing, this action film also doubles up as a bit of a mystery, as we don’t really know the identity of the villain. Is there one? Are there several? Could it be someone close to Joshua? Could it be someone close to Kundhavi? The truth is, I’m not sure the film’s big strength is this reveal—or the characters being in conversation to figure this out. I think quite a bit of the figuring-out-of-this-puzzle flew over my head; I was quite content seeing Joshua and the film race between action set-pieces, taking a moment or two in between to breathe, now and then. This, anyway, isn’t a film about a hero fighting an anonymous villain; I saw this more as Joshua doing whatever it takes to keep Kundhavi breathing. Every person who stands in front of her with a weapon is a new villain. This is a film about Joshua being in such a hurry that he doesn’t even get time to find another pair of shoes. For a while, he’s barefooted everywhere, and when he does ask his associate (DD) for shoes, I laughed when she quips something along the lines of, “Amaa, idhayum tholaikka pora…”

And there’s just enough to make sure that things don’t get repetitive. I think that’s why the whole friendship angle between Joshua and Koti (Krishna) comes as a refreshing departure from everything until then. There is a hint of a flashback between them, but it doesn’t overstay its welcome—much like the film itself. Even with this friendship, there’s a guessing game going on—and I enjoyed the scene when Koti suffers a sudden change of heart during a car conversation.

Sure, I didn’t exactly see Kundhavi slaving away at her case, as you’d expect her to. Perhaps Varun is a lot more comfortable with the action than he is with the emotions. Perhaps I’d have liked to understand what about this relationship made Varun want to so quickly give up a job that he’s clearly so good at. And maybe Kundhavi doesn’t really come across as a particularly interesting personality (despite possessing a difficult job and using a gun at one point)—but there’s a case to be made that she’s strong too, given that she exercises the agency to walk off, follows through on the desire to see him again, and very much takes on a whole group of dangerous people by standing up for what’s right. She may come across as a ‘dependent’, but it is a film about her protector. It is about a man who’s saying, “Naan irukken; naan paathukaren.” And the film, at two hours and ten minutes, doesn’t allow you any time in which to dwell. At a time when filmmakers, especially the established ones, are going for bigger and bigger, it’s a relief to see one aim for something modest, something simple, something with no fluff—and pretty much deliver.

Movie: Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha

Director: Gautham Menon

Cast: Varun, Raahei, Krishna

Review: 3/5