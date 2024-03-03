Hansika's 'Guardian' to hit theatres on March 8

The makers of Hansika Motwani's Guardian announced on Saturday that the film will hit theatres on March 8. The makers also announced that the film has cleared censorship formalities with a U/A certificate.
A horror film, Guardian is directed by the duo Sabari and Gurusaravanan. Suresh Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai form the supporting cast of Guardian.
Guardian will have music composition by Sam CS, cinematography by KA Shakthivel and editing by M.Thiyagarajan. Guardian has been produced by Vijay Chandar. Previously, the makers released a teaser in which we find Hansika getting possessed by a revenge-taking spirit.
The director duo Sabari-Saravanan made their directorial debut in 2022 with Koogle Kuttappa, the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam flick Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. Koogle Kuttappa stars KS Ravikumar and Tharshan in lead roles.
