Hansika's 'Guardian' to hit theatres on March 8

The makers of Hansika Motwani's Guardian announced on Saturday that the film will hit theatres on March 8. The makers also announced that the film has cleared censorship formalities with a U/A certificate.

A horror film, Guardian is directed by the duo Sabari and Gurusaravanan. Suresh Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai form the supporting cast of Guardian.