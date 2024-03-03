'Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale' trailer out

Singer and music composer Pradeep Kumar's production house, Poorva Productions, unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale (NPVVP), on Saturday. The film is written and directed by Prasath Ramar, who has previously helmed Siddharth's Enakkul Oruvan (2015).
The trailer of NPVVP introduces us to youngsters from the towns of Tamil Nadu. We see a boy and a girl, newly in love, having different outlooks towards their relationship. The film tries to give us a picture of how the Youth from non-urban areas are also moving towards modernity and maybe even immoral behaviours.
NPVVP stars debutantes Preethy Karan, Senthur Pandian, Suresh Madhiazhagan, Poornima Ravi, Thamizhselvi, Shivani Keerthi. Apart from producing, Pradeep Kumar has also composed the music for the film. Kalyani Nair and Harish Balan are the co-producers of NPVVP.
The technical crew of NPVVP consists of editor Radhakrishnan Dhanapal and cinematographer Udhay Thangavel. An A-rated film, NPVVP is gearing up to hit theatres on March 8.
