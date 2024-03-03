'Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale' trailer out

Singer and music composer Pradeep Kumar's production house, Poorva Productions, unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale (NPVVP), on Saturday. The film is written and directed by Prasath Ramar, who has previously helmed Siddharth's Enakkul Oruvan (2015).

The trailer of NPVVP introduces us to youngsters from the towns of Tamil Nadu. We see a boy and a girl, newly in love, having different outlooks towards their relationship. The film tries to give us a picture of how the Youth from non-urban areas are also moving towards modernity and maybe even immoral behaviours.