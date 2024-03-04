Urvashi ma’am is lady Kamal: 'J-Baby' director Suresh Mari

CHENNAI: When a filmmaker makes it a point to announce that their film is based on a true story, it is either based on an incident that left a strong impression on them or about on an interesting personality. Suresh Mari explains that his directorial debut is a mix of both. “J-Baby is based on my periamma and revolves around an incident that happened in her life.” On why he considers his aunt an interesting personality, Suresh explains, “Usually, people make films about a leader or a scientist but I chose my aunt because she is an interesting person. She created a lot of problems in the neighbourhood but these issues always come from her trying to do good. There is a J-Baby in every street.” He then adds, “There is an interesting incident that happened in her life which I believe people should know about.” According to the director, the film revolves around the relationship between a mother and her sons. “We live in a time when familial bonds fall apart so easily. Everybody is immersed in their own world. J-Baby is about how two sons struggle to connect with their mother after they become preoccupied with their own lives. We talk about how this psychologically affects the mom.”

Perhaps it is the rift with her sons and the loneliness she feels that makes J-Baby a volatile person. “Her character oscillates from one mood to another in no time. That is precisely why I thought Urvashi ma’am would be perfect for this role. It needed that range.” Urvashi was his first choice for the role, with Radikaa Sarathkumar being a close second. On why Urvashi immediately sprung to his mind while casting J-Baby, the director says, “Urvashi ma’am is lady Kamal. She is an amazing performer. J-Baby is someone who could make the audience laugh as well as cry. We have seen Urvashi ma’am handle comedic performances with ease. But she is also very strong in dramatic roles, a recent example is her performance in Soorarai Pottru. I’m happy she liked the story and agreed to do it.”

Suresh even took the veteran actor to the real locations where the story took place. “Urvashi ma’am was cooperative enough to have the shooting done in the real J-Baby’s house in Pazhavanthangal. We also shot in Anna Nagar, Ayanavaram and Kolkata.”