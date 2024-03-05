Santhosh Narayanan reveals he did not receive remuneration from label for 'Enjoy Enjaami'

On the occasion of 3 years since the release of the popular single 'Enjoy Enjaami', Santhosh Narayanan took to his official X handle with a video revealing that he did not receive remuneration for the song from the label.
'Enjoy Enjaami' first came out in 2021. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the song featured Dhee and Arivu as singers, and also in the video's visuals. The song, which came from the Majja music label, is based on the life of Arivu's grandmother who moved to Sri Lanka due to poverty.
The music composer, in his video, mentioned that none of the artists, including himself, received remuneration for the song. He has also said that they tried to reach out to the label and the artists, some world-renowned, but all the efforts were in vain.
Further, as a takeaway from the experience Santhosh further said that he will begin his own label soon. Addressing fellow Indie artists, he said, "I want indie artists to have a smooth platform to publish their work and earn remuneration. I am here for you, indie artists. I will make sure your dues are cleared."
To add to the allegations, Santhosh also stated that his YouTube channel has been stolen and that the stolen channel has been receiving the revenue.
Majja and other parties related to the song are yet to reply to these claims made by Santhosh Narayanan.
Meanwhile, Santhosh's 'Enjoy Enjaami' previously stirred controversy when Arivu was not included on the cover of Rolling Stone. Many, including Pa Ranjith, called out the magazine for the erasure of Arivu, especially because the song's story is based on the singer/rapper's grandmother.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)