Santhosh Narayanan reveals he did not receive remuneration from label for 'Enjoy Enjaami'

On the occasion of 3 years since the release of the popular single 'Enjoy Enjaami', Santhosh Narayanan took to his official X handle with a video revealing that he did not receive remuneration for the song from the label.

'Enjoy Enjaami' first came out in 2021. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the song featured Dhee and Arivu as singers, and also in the video's visuals. The song, which came from the Majja music label, is based on the life of Arivu's grandmother who moved to Sri Lanka due to poverty.

The music composer, in his video, mentioned that none of the artists, including himself, received remuneration for the song. He has also said that they tried to reach out to the label and the artists, some world-renowned, but all the efforts were in vain.