Tamil Nadu State Film Awards announced for 2015

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the State Film Awards for the year 2015, along with awards for the students of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute. The award ceremony will be held on Wednesday (06/03/2024) at TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam. The awards will be handed out by the Minister for Information and Publicity, Mr. MP Saminathan.

The awards were first given in the year 1967 and were discontinued after 2008. After the awards were reinstated in 2017, the government announced the winners for films that were released between 2009 to 2014.

In the upcoming ceremony, the first prize under the Best Film Category will be given to Thani Oruvan while the Best Actor and Best Actress will go to Madhavan and Jyotika for their films Irudhi Suttru and 36 Vayathinile, respectively. Aravind Swamy (Thani Oruvan) bags the award for Best Villain while Sudha Kongara wins the Best Director award (Irudhi Suttru).