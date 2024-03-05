Tamil Nadu State Film Awards announced for 2015

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the State Film Awards for the year 2015, along with awards for the students of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute. The award ceremony will be held on Wednesday (06/03/2024) at TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam. The awards will be handed out by the Minister for Information and Publicity, Mr. MP Saminathan.
The awards were first given in the year 1967 and were discontinued after 2008. After the awards were reinstated in 2017, the government announced the winners for films that were released between 2009 to 2014.
In the upcoming ceremony, the first prize under the Best Film Category will be given to Thani Oruvan while the Best Actor and Best Actress will go to Madhavan and Jyotika for their films Irudhi Suttru and 36 Vayathinile, respectively. Aravind Swamy (Thani Oruvan) bags the award for Best Villain while Sudha Kongara wins the Best Director award (Irudhi Suttru).
The complete list is as follows
Tamil Nadu State Film Awards-Best Films (2015)
Best Film: First Prize - Thani Oruvan
Best Film: Second Prize - Pasanga 2
Best Film: Third Prize - Prabha
Best Film: Special Prize - Irudhi Suttru
Best Film About Women Empowerment: Special Prize - 36 Vayathinile
Tamil Nadu State Film Awards - Best Actors, Actresses, and Technicians
Best Actor - R Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)
Best Actress - Jyotika (36 Vayathinile)
Best Actor: Special Prize - Gautham Karthik (Vai Raja Vai)
Best Actress: Special Prize - Ritika Singh (Irudhi Suttru)
Best Villain - Aravind Swamy (Thani Oruvan)
Best Comedy Actor - Singampuli (Anjukku Onnu)
Best Comedy Actress - Devadarshini (Thiruttu Kalyanam, 36 Vayathinile)
Best Supporting Actor - Thalaivasal Vijay (Apoorva Mahaan)
Best Supporting Actress - Gautami (Papanasam)
Best Director - Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru)
Best Story Writer - Mohan Raja (Thani Oruvan)
Best Dialogue Writer - R Saravanan (Kathukkutty)
Best Music Director - Ghibran (Uttama Villain, Papanasam)
Best lyricist - Vivek (36 Vayathinile)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Gana Bala (Vai Raja Vai)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Kalpana Raghavendar (36 Vayathinile)
Best Cinematographer - Ramji (Thani Oruvan)
Best Sound Designer - AL Thukaram, J Maheshwaran (Thakka Thakka)
Best Editor - Gopi Krishna (Thani Oruvan)
Best Art Director - Prabhaharan (Pasanga 2)
Best Stunt Coordinator - T Ramesh (Uttama Villain)
Best Choreographer - Brindha (Thani Oruvan)
Best Makeup - Sabari Girishan (36 Vayathinile, Irudhi Suttru)
Best Costume Designer - Vasuki Bhaskar (Maya)
Best Child Artist - Master Nishesh, Baby Vaishnavi (Pasanga 2)
Best Dubbing Artist (Male) - Gautham Kumar (36 Vayathinile)
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) - R Uma Maheshwari (Irudhi Suttru)
