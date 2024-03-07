‘We would blindly trust Lokesh Kanagaraj’: Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram

CHENNAI : Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram are two of the most dynamic actors in the industry. Arjun, who has constantly established himself as a ‘angry young man’ in Tamil cinema with films like Master, Kaithi, Andhaghaaram and Aneethi, has stepped out of his shoes for Kalidas to take his position in their latest film Por, a bilingual directed by Bejoy Nambiar. “It was interesting to play a restrained role in the film and great fun to watch Kali play my kind of a role for once,” exclaims Arjun Das. excitedly.

The action-drama has the duo playing college students — Prabhu and Yuvaraj — who clash against each other. “We only needed Bejoy Nambiar’s name to sign this film. We have always wanted to work with him,” says Arjun Das, while Kalidas nods in agreement. “I have not donned a character like this and I was new to this world, hence I chose to play Yuva,” Kalidas adds.

Arjun Das explains how Bejoy’s approach was considerably different from the previous directors he worked with. “For instance, in Master, I was given a clear instruction to get my body in shape for the role of Das. Bejoy did not give any specific notes like that.” Kalidas, who agrees with this, shares, “It helps me when I come with a blank mind on the sets of any film. By the second day, you will know what the director wants. However, even before the filming, Bejoy had briefed us about the characters and the story.”