Sreenath Bhasi to make his debut in Tamil cinema with GV Prakash's next

Manjummel Boys star Sreenath Bhasi has signed up for the next film of GV Prakash. The production banner for the film, Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, announced the casting news through an X post the other day.

GV Prakash is part of the film as a lead actor opposite Shivani Rajashekar. Akiran Moses is making his debut as a director with the film; he previously assisted Ranjith on the Rajnikanth-starrer Kabali. Akiran is also the writer of the film.