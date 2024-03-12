Sreenath Bhasi to make his debut in Tamil cinema with GV Prakash's next

Manjummel Boys star Sreenath Bhasi has signed up for the next film of GV Prakash. The production banner for the film, Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, announced the casting news through an X post the other day.
GV Prakash is part of the film as a lead actor opposite Shivani Rajashekar. Akiran Moses is making his debut as a director with the film; he previously assisted Ranjith on the Rajnikanth-starrer Kabali. Akiran is also the writer of the film.
The film went on floors in late February but is yet to have a title. The cast for the project also includes Pasupathy and Lingesh. It will have editing by Selva RK and art direction by Jaya Raghu. Sreenath is reportedly playing an important character in it, and further details about its plot and characters are awaited.
Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is gearing up for the release of his next film with Vikram, Thangalaan. On the other hand, GV Prakash is awaiting the release of both Rebel and Kalvan.
