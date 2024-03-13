Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran to star in Mari Selvaraj's sports drama film

MUMBAI: Actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran will feature in Tamil director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming sports drama movie.

The untitled film is the first project to come out of the multi-film partnership between production banners Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, headed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

The movie is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David, as per the official synopsis.

"A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death," as per the official plotline.

Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil superstar Vikram, will play the lead role with Parameswaran of "Premam" fame taking on the female lead part.