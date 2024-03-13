Manikandan's 'Lover' gets an OTT release date

Writer-director Prabhu Ram Vyas' Lover, starring Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27 this year.

The film, which came out in theatres on February 09, revolves around a couple (played by Manikandan and Gouri Priya) on the verge of a breakup.

The cast of Lover also includes Saravanan, Harish Kumar, Geetha Kailasam, Rini, Nikhila Shankar, Arunachaleshwaran, and Pintu Pandu.

The film has music by Sean Roldan, editing by Barath Vikraman, and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. It is produced by Maheshraj Pasilian, Nazerath Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, the same trio behind Manikandan’s web series Good Night.

Written and directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, Lover was a critical and commercial success.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)