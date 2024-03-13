Naslen-Mamitha's 'Premalu' Tamil version trailer out

The official trailer of the Tamil version of Premalu, a blockbuster Malayalam language romantic comedy, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, distributed by Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu, will be hitting theatres on March 15.

Premalu stars Mamitha Baiju and Naslen in lead roles. The film's leads are Malayalis who move to Hyderabad for a job and GATE coaching respectively. Naslen's character Sachin meets Mamitha's Reenu at a wedding and falls in love with her. How he wins her affection forms the rest of the story.

Premalu, upon its release in Malayalam, has been a success on both commercial and critical fronts.

Premalu also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran and Shameer Khan in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Girish AD and produced by the banners Bhavana Studios and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Vishnu Vijay is the music composer of the film, with cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)