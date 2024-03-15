Actor Ajith's next Tamil film is titled 'Good Bad Ugly'

"Good Bad Ugly", which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame.

The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's "Thunivu", directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in "Vidaa Muyarchi", co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra