Relatable faces are non-existent in mainstream cinema: Director Prasath Ramar

It is not every day that a filmmaker chooses debutantes to lead their film. Still, director Prasath Ramar, who made his debut with Enakkul Oruvan in 2015, took the chance because he wanted to give his audience a relatable film. “I wanted the casting to be true to the story and my actors to represent the actual characters in my film. I feel the representation of genuine boy-next-door characters or rooted, relatable faces, is almost non-existent in mainstream cinema,” says director Prasath, as he speaks along with music composer and producer Pradeep Kumar, about their latest coming-of-age film, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale (NPVVP).

Excerpts:

Pradeep, you earlier produced the documentary Arunagiri Perumale, but this is your first feature film production. Why did you choose such a small-scale, and rooted film for your debut?

I back projects that I am very passionate about. I was initially not planning to produce Arunagiri Perumale, I was only making an album. But when I realised that the project was shaping up like a documentary, I spontaneously made the decision to produce it. I came on board NPVVP as a music composer and decided to back it once I realised the importance of the film’s subject.

Prasath, Enakkul Oruvan was a psychological drama with a star in the lead. Why did you choose to go for a completely different genre with minimal production value for your sophomore?

I started my career as a co-writer for Pizza. CV Kumar sir bought the remake rights of the Kannada film Lucia and asked me if I was willing to direct it, which later became Enakkul Oruvan. After that, the writer in me felt that I needed to learn more about filmmaking before directing my next. So when I was exploring filmmaking and writing, I came across a rooted story like NPVVP and decided to pursue it.

Pradeep, how did you conceptualise the music for the film?

We recorded nadaswaram and tavil players in Madurai, for a song. They were watching scenes from the film, and that’s when I got the idea to make them play a few notes for the film’s score. That day, I realised that music is a language, every note we play in every instrument gives a different meaning. The ‘pee pee’ sounds from the nadaswaram and the basic beats of the tavil are sounds that these artists use to set their instruments to pitch, I decided to incorporate that into the film’s score.