'Inspector Rishi': A spine-chilling adventure

One of the challenges that the team faced was climbing a mountain for two hours to reach the shooting location in Munnar. “After pack-up, we all would trudge down the hills for another two hours in that rainy weather. There was no toilet facilities for anyone. We shot mostly at night in unfamiliar landscapes which were unpredictable as we wouldn’t know when any crisis would come up. The second layer of challenge was to deal with leeches.

“In the Talakona forests, there were leeches everywhere. We carried kilos of salt to spread on the ground, so that the leeches would not come up to the surface and harm us. This continued for several weeks. Despite these, it was inspiring to see every member of the team working with full dedication and no complaints.”

The crew moved to Chennai for one part of the shoot. But there was no relief from unforgiving weather conditions there either. “After rains in the jungles, we shot in the peak of summer on a huge set, which was designed like an underground mine. Every day, at the end of the shoot, I would go back covered completely in black soot! There were also many scenes shot with VFX, which were testing.”

Naveen, who is all praise for director Nandini JS, says, “From a big scar on my face right down to my raw look and costume, every detail she provided helped me get into the skin of my character. I think Inspector Rishi ranks amongst my best looks. Nandini is one of the best directors I’ve worked with. I’m both proud and grateful that the worldwide reach she gets through this, will bring her the credit she deserves.”

Location diaries

This weekly column details the fascinating encounters that often take place on the sets of a film