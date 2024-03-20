Prime Video confirms Suzhal Season 2, announces cast and crew

Last October, we reported that the web series Suzhal: The Vortex would have a second season and that it would star Gouri Kishan as well. Earlier today, Amazon Prime Video India confirmed the release of Suzhal Season 2 while announcing its cast and crew. Apart from Gouri, the new season of Suzhal features actors such as Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan.

While the first season of Suzhal is a thriller revolving around events that transpire over the festival 'Mayana Kollai', the Ashtakaali Festival in Kaalipattanam serves as the backdrop of the goings-on in the second season of the series.