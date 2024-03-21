Reasons why Prithviraj-starrer ‘Aadujeevitham’ is likely to do well in Tamil Nadu

Highly anticipated survival adventure and desert drama The Goat Life-Aadujeevitham is all set to hit the screens on March 28. Directed by Blessy, the film is an adaptation of the Malayalam best-selling novel Aadujeevitham, penned by acclaimed writer Benyamin. The novel, based on real-life events was a bestseller in Kerala. It has been translated into many languages, including Tamil, and has gained a broad readership.
With the movie to witness a grand release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in addition to Malayalam, it is expected to do big in Tamil Nadu for many reasons.
The state has always accorded a warm reception to movies adapted from novels for the simple reason that it kindles the curiosity of people, especially the 'readers,' who would be eager to see how different the celluloid version is from the imageries reading has created in their mind's eye.
Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, released in two parts, garnered widespread reception for the same. Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, Vetrimaran’s Asuran (2019), based on Sahitya Akademi-winning Tamil writer Poomani’s Vekkai novel, Bala’s 2013 mega-hit Paradesi, a screen adaptation of Eriyum Panikadu, the Tamil translation of the 1969 novel Red Tea by Paul Harris Daniel are a few to name.
The trailer released on March 9 has been receiving praise from cine buffs for its visual aesthetics. Netizens were quick enough to draw parallels between the shots and angles to Dhanush starrer Maryan. Interestingly, Maryan did gain a lot of appreciations for its cinematography. The Belgian cinematographer Marc konickx had cranked the camera in the movie. Will Adujeevitham catapult cinematographer Sunil KS to stardom?
Prithviraj has carved a special niche for himself in Tamil Nadu. He is known for his impeccable and nuanced performance in Kaaviya Thalaivan (2014), for which he received the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Villain. Prithvi’s 2007 Tamil film Mozhi is still the favourite of many cinegoers. He played the role of a charming musician who falls in love with a speech and hearing impaired woman. His Ninaithale inikkum (2009), the Tamil remake of the Malayalam blockbuster and evergreen campus movie Classmates, was also well received.
The expectations for Aadujeevitham are soaring as its music is scored by AR Rahman. Also, the sound design has been pulled off by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty along with Vijay Kumar.
With Manjummel Boys, released almost a month ago, still running in cinemas and breaking records, it would be reassuring for filmmakers that promising content always drives audience to theatre by itself. It is hoped that Aadujeevitham will follow the trend.