Suriya says "yes" to Varun Dhawan's request for 'Rolex' spinoff

Kanguva glimpse had a grand launch event at Mumbai on Tuesday, during the event actor Varun Dhawan gave a request to Suriya to which he responded affirmatively.

Dhawan said to Suriya that he loved Vikram and he is excited to watch a spin-off of Rolex character. Suriya promised that a movie on Rolex will be made and it's development is in progress.

Amazon Prime Video hosted an event at Mumbai announcing films and series that would be streamed in the platform.

Kanguva Sizzle teaser released on Tuesday and the film is expected to hit screens in the second half of 2024. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetri Maaran in his kitty which is in its pre-production stage.

Suriya in a recent statement said his upcoming film Puranaanooru with Sudha Kongara will get delayed.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)