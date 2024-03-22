Anandhi's 'White Rose' gets release date

Anandhi's upcoming psychological thriller, White Rose, gets a release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 5, the makers announced on Thursday. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film marks the maiden directorial venture of director Rajashekar, filmmaker Susi Ganesan's former associate.

In a previous conversation with CE, director Rajashekar said, "White Rose is a fictitious story based on some illegal happenings in the medical field. The film is made to create awareness about the same, but will not be giving a message."

He additionally shared, "The film's aim is to expose the animal-like instincts that exist within every human (Manidhargalil ulla mirugathanam)." Further, he also says that the film is titled White Rose because of the antagonist's fascination for the same.

RK Suresh will feature as the antagonist in the film. Backed by Ranjani, the technical crew of White Rose consists of music by Johan Shevanesh, cinematography by Elayaraja V and editing by Gopikrishna.

