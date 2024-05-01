Ilaiyaraaja issues copyright notice to Sun Pictures for using his song in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' promo

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a copyright notice to the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, for using his music in the promo video without his approval.

Sun Pictures had recently shared the title promo of Rajinikanth's 171st film which featured the noted composer's 'Va Va Pakkam Va' song from the 1983 film Thanga Magan, which also had the actor playing the lead.

In his notice, Ilaiyaraaja stated that the makers should get his permission to remix the song or else, remove the portion from the video containing it. He also added that if they don't get the necessary approval, he would be proceeding the issue legally.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, stunts by Anbariv, and production design by Sathees Kumar. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh along with Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. While the rest of the cast and a release date are yet to be announced, the makers confirmed that they are all set to start filming soon.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)