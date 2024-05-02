Kurangu Pedal is a pedal down memory lane: Kamalakannan

Speaking about nostalgia and memories, Kamalakannan says that the nostalgia begins right from the film’s title. “Back in the day, the only available bicycles were the tall adult cycles with a bar in between. Young kids were hardly half the cycle’s height, so they couldn’t get on it and throw their legs on either side, let alone pedal it. So we, as kids, used to put our legs in between the bar and pedal in a way that looked like a monkey pedalling haphazardly. Hence, the whole act was termed ‘Kurangu Pedal’ or ‘Ara Pedal’,” he explains as he confidently asserts that the film’s idea is universally relatable.

“If you ask the older generation what ‘Kurangu Pedal’ means, they will have a cycle-related story of their own to tell you.” Most filmmakers who focus on village life often end up romanticising it or preaching about what city dwellers are missing out on. Kamalakannan says that 'Kurangu Pedal' will surely not romanticise village life. “I believe in the saying, “Pazhaiyana kazhithalum, pudhuvena pugudhalum” (the passing of the old and the dawn of the new). My film tries to portray the development that came with the invention of the cycle. It does not aim at asking the audience to go back to those simpler times,” the director explains.

Kamalakannan says that the father, played by Kaali Venkat, is the most important character in the film. “The father has an arc and is the anchor of the film, although Kaali’s screen time is considerably lesser.” On Kaali’s casting choice for the role, the director adds, “I have known him for a long time, even before I made my first film and when he was just doing small roles. Back then, I used to observe him and always believed that he had a great future in acting. Kaali is from Madurai but his accent for this film was so apt that some locals even asked him which region of Namakkal he was from.”