Krishna joins hands with debut director Durai Saravanan for his next

CHENNAI : Actor Krishna is joining hands with first-time filmmaker Durai Saravanan for his next. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors on Friday. The debut director is an erstwhile assistant of filmmaker A Venkatesh, who is also part of the film’s cast. The film marks the maiden production venture of EVEG Entertainment Nanjundappa Reddy and Brothers. Shedding light on the film’s plot, director Durai says, “It is a comedy that will revolve around three thieves, whose lives are changed by an unexpected situation. The film is a commercial entertainer with elements such as horror, romance, action, and more.”

The film also stars Aadhya Prasad of Nizhal-fame as the female lead. Maran, Imman Annachi, Aaditya Kathir, Chaams, and director Venkatesh round out the cast of the upcoming film. Debut actor Santhosh will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

On choosing Krishna for the lead role, the director shares, “Krishna sir is adept at handling comedy and action. He was the perfect choice for the role, and sir came on board the film immediately after reading the script.”