A star is not just a successful actor but someone we look up to: Kavin

A frame that stands out from the trailer of Star, is the one in which a bruised Kavin stares at himself in the mirror and cries aggressively. While Dada showed Kavin’s skill for intense performances, Star seems to utilise the actor’s range as well.

“When I have to perform difficult and deep emotions, I don’t talk to anybody on the sets. I become detached from people, and get into the emotional zone, by listening to some sentimental song, and I try to hold on to the mood.” However, like any other creator, the actor too relies on personal grief to bring out a tear or two. “I lost a friend in school and whenever I think of him, I get emotional. Sometimes, I also imagine the fate of my family in my absence. I have a few similar stimulants that help me emote,” he reveals.

Apart from this emotional side, the audiences are probably looking forward to seeing Kavin in another particular avatar on the big screen. For the song ‘Melody’, the actor has donned the female getup and has cut loose to some ‘kuthu’ beats. Kavin says that there’s a reason why the character cross-dresses in the film. “I did not dress as a woman to get extra views, or as a click-bait.

There are reasons behind why my character dresses that way, or why he throws a bra at the end of the song.” On what went behind stepping into the shoes of a woman, the actor elaborates, “First of all, I am not fully satisfied with how I performed that particular portion. I wanted a specific kind of wig which I couldn’t get but I went with it because in the film I was still just a man trying to dress up like a woman for a song. If I were to play a woman character, I would not have compromised on anything.”

Although a star is always looked up to, there are also downsides to being one. Does Kavin think stardom is still worth it? “Stardom is definitely worth it. A star is not only a successful cinema actor, but anybody we look up to, anybody who is a people’s champion, is a star,” he then adds, “I believed that I could make it big in the film industry only after seeing people like Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi succeed.”

On his upcoming projects, Kavin reveals, “My next film, Bloody Beggar is completely different from what I have explored so far. My film with Sathish Krishnan has all elements of a commercial film such as comedy and romance.”

Since Kavin relates to the story of Star, I asked if the film were to be his biopic, how would he like it to end? “If Star was my biopic then the film would have an open ending. My story is yet to be completed. It is in the hands of my audience to complete it,” the determined actor signs off.