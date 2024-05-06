Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram film is titled 'Bison Kaalamaadan'

Earlier, we had reported that acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj have teamed up with actor Dhruv Vikram for a film backed by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios and Applause Entertainment. It has now been learned that the film is titled Bison Kaalamaadan.

It is to be noted that, this film marks the reunion of director Mari Selvaraj with producer Pa Ranjith after the path-breaking Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

The makers announced the same with a new poster that features Dhruv in the standing start position; behind him, a mammoth bison sculpture can be seen. The poster has been designed in a dark colour palette.

Billed as a sports drama, Bison is based on the real-life story of the Kabaddi Player Manathi Ganesan, who is also an Arjuna Awardee. While Dhruv will be seen as Ganesan, Anupama Parameswaran plays a significant role in the film.

Besides Dhruv and Anupama, Bison also stars Lal, Pasupathy Masilamani, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand Kalaiyarasan, among others.

The film's technical team comprises music composer Nivas K Prasanna, editor Sakthi Thiru, and cinematographer Ezhil Arasu.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)