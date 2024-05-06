'Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai': A journey of life and death

On Friday, director Vetrimaaran unveiled the first look poster of Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai (PIVT). The film has actors Vemal and Karunaas playing crucial roles and is being directed by debutant Micheal K Raja.

Confirming that it is indeed a time-bound story that takes place within 24 hours, director Micheal says, “The story revolves around two characters who are polar opposites. One is a hearse van driver named Kumar (Vemal) and the other is Koothu artist Nalinamoorthy (Karunaas), the latter hitches a ride when the former is en route to Tirunelveli to handover the mortal remains of a person. They are bitter and don’t get along well at the beginning, but the circumstances and people they meet on the way change their mindsets, bringing them to a common ground which later blooms into friendship.”

Replying with both a yes and no when asked if the film has parallels with Mandhira Moorthy’s Ayothi, as the 2023 film’s story too happens in a day and revolves around the demise of a person, Micheal says, “What is common between both the films is a strong message of humanity. What is not is the premise. PIVT will be high on emotions and there would be situational comedies that are written in a way not to disrupt the overall tone of the film.”