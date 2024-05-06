Pradeep-Ashwath film titled 'Dragon'

Earlier, we had reported that Pradeep Ranganathan has teamed up with director Ashwath Marimuth for a film backed by AGS Entertainment. It has now been learned that the film is titled Dragon. On Sunday, the makers announced the title with a promotional video on their social media handles.

Marked as AGS Entertainment's 26th project, the upcoming film has a script written by Ashwath based on a story he has co-written with Pradeep. Archana Kalpathi serves as the creative producer. Further details about the cast and plot are still under wraps.

Dragon has music composed by Leon James, who previously collaborated with Ashwath on Oh My Kadavule. The technical team of the film also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi and editor Pradeep E Ragav.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan is also currently working on the Vignesh Shivan directorial LIC (Love Insurance Corporation), where he will be seen alongside Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, and Gouri G Kishan.