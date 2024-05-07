For the love of comedy

Director Anand Narayan believes that if you are at the right place at the right time, opportunity will come knocking at your door. He reveals that he got roped into 'Inga Naan Thaan Kingu' (INTK), just as he was hoping to direct Santhanam. “The story for 'INTK' was written by Ezhichur Aravindan and was already finalised for Santhanam by Gopuram Films production house. At the same time, they were looking for directors to helm the project and they thought I would be a perfect fit,” he says.

For Anand, working with Santhanam was on his wishlist from the time he made his debut film 'India Pakistan' in 2015. On why he wanted to work with the actor, the director elaborates, “I love Santhanam’s sense of humour and I have always wanted to direct him. I approached him to play a key role as a comedian in India Pakistan, but it couldn’t materialise then. And now, I finally got to work with him,” he says.

According to the director, Santhanam’s character Vetrivel in 'INTK' is a “typical 90’s middle-class man who has certain expectations of what his marital life should be like.” The story, unlike his character, is not the usual, assures Anand. Fate throws challenges into the life of this ordinary man and how he comes out of it successfully and reaches an insurmountable height, forms the rest of the story.

“When I read the script, I knew this film had plenty of scope for comedy. But that alone won’t be the strength of 'Inga Naan Thaan Kingu',” he emphasises and adds, “The story also encompasses the right amount of family drama, sentiment and romance,” he elaborates. “When the story has multiple comedy tracks forcefully fed into the story, there would be a saturation point, but when the humour is seamlessly blended with the screenplay along with appropriate dialogues, it would evoke the right amount of laughter from the audience.”